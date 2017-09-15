Here's How Taylor Swift Transformed Into a Zombie for Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video

Because baby I'm a Grammy winner dressed like a zombie.

Less than three weeks after Taylor Swift released the official music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" at the 2017 MTV VMAs, fans still can't stop talking about the finished product.

And while the symbolism has been investigated and the lyrics have been memorized, some things have remained a mystery—until now!

On Friday afternoon, Taylor Nation took to Twitter where they asked fans to check out a sneak peek of a behind-the-scenes clip into the making of the "Look What You Made Me Do" video.

For those who didn't get the e-mail, you're in luck!

In the 30-second clip, fans are able to get a front-row seat into how Taylor transformed into a zombie for the music video.

From her head to her toes, Taylor's whole body was turned into a terrifying creature that wouldn't be made possible with just makeup. We say you need your whole squad.

It's one of the many elements that made the Grammy winner's video so popular with music fans of all ages.

In its first week alone, Taylor's finished project broke records with "Most Lyric Video Views" in one day, "Most Spotify Streams" in one day and "Most Video Views" in its first 24 hours.

Finally, "Look What You Made Me Do" was Taylor's biggest debut on YouTube. The clip beat out "Bad Blood," which hit 17 million views in the first day.

The song is set to be featured on Taylor's upcoming album Reputation available everywhere on November 10.

