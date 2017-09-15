Jamie Lee Curtis Returns for New Halloween

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Eva Longoria

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Would Tom Brady Eat This or That?

ESC: Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad Shares Her 3 Must-Have Accessories for Fall

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween, Reboot

Blumhouse Productions

Welcome back to HalloweenJamie Lee Curtis.

The 58-year-old actress will reprise her iconic 1978 role of Laurie Strode in a new Halloween sequel also titled...Halloween. Curtis rose to international fame thanks to the film and played the part in three sequels, most recently in the 2002 film Halloween: Resurrection.

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween," Curtis posted on Instagram Friday, alongside a promo pic. "Release date 10/19/18."

In the film, Curtis' character will have a final confrontation with masked killer Michael Myers.

Photos

Horror Movie Stars: Then and Now

"Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN, released by Universal Pictures October 19, 2018. #HalloweenMovie," read a tweet posted on Blumhouse Productions' Twitter page.

David Gordon Green, who directed Pineapple Express, will helm the new Halloween. He and Danny McBride, who appeared in his hit comedy movie, have co-written the script.

John Carpenter, who co-created the Halloween franchise, will serve as an executive producer and creative consultant on this film.

TAGS/ Jamie Lee Curtis , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.