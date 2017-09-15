Jamie Lee Curtis Returns for New Halloween

Welcome back to Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis.

The 58-year-old actress will reprise her iconic 1978 role of Laurie Strode in a new Halloween sequel also titled...Halloween. Curtis rose to international fame thanks to the film and played the part in three sequels, most recently in the 2002 film Halloween: Resurrection.

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween," Curtis posted on Instagram Friday, alongside a promo pic. "Release date 10/19/18."

In the film, Curtis' character will have a final confrontation with masked killer Michael Myers.