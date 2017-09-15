The Meaning Behind the Yellow Flower Angelina Jolie's Six Kids All Wore to the First They Killed My Father Premiere

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Wilde

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

WAGS Season 3 Cast

Watch a First Look at WAGS L.A. Season 3: "There is Definitely a Hierarchy Within the WAGS!"

Ashley Nicole, WAGS Miami 205

See the WAGS Miami Ladies Let Loose in L.A. for Ashley Nicole Wheeler's Bachelorette: "It's Party Time!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a family affair! 

Angelina Jolie has been busy at work promoting her newest film First They Killed My Father out today. For Thursday night's New York City premiere, Angelina walked the red carpet with all six of her children. Her son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, was an executive producer on the film but Angelina shared that her other children were also around during filming. 

"Everybody was on set," she revealed. "I can't be a parent and not have my kids around and sharing this creative life with them." The family was dressed to the nines and the actress' six children were sporting a yellow flower as an accessory. 

Watch

Angelina Jolie Reveals if Maddox Will Produce Again

The flowers appear to be plumerias, which symbolize positivity and are used to celebrate special occasions. It has been a rough year for the Jolie-Pitt family to say the least, so it's nice to see them celebrating and uniting as one. 

What else did Angie have to say about her kids being on set with her? Get all the details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Angelina Jolie , Family , Kids , Maddox Jolie-Pitt , Shiloh Jolie-Pitt , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.