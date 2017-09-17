In the world of country music, love is truly all around you.
Whether it's artists singing about their significant others or famous couples walking the red carpet at every music award show, Nashville and its community have plenty of romantic stories to go around.
But regardless of how much time passes, one pair remains a giant step above the rest. Ladies and gentlemen, we're talking about the love between Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
"I introduce her as the love of my life everywhere that we go," Garth recently joked with the ladies of The View. "She introduces me as her current husband. So you can see how the relationship kinda works here."
As for Trisha, she recently called Garth her "biggest cheerleader" on and off the stage.
"We have been friends for such a long time. Our relationship is based on a very deep friendship that we've had, so we were in the position of knowing each other as friends before we ever went on a date," she previously told the Huffington Post. "When we're not all lovey-dovey and passionate, we're still best friends, so it's just the way it works."
Together, they have sold out countless arenas, wowed fans with their duets and given a new definition to country lovin'.
In honor of International Country Music Day, we're celebrating the love between Garth and Trisha in our gallery below.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMHOF
While performing on stage during The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015 Medallion Ceremony, viewers couldn't help but see the pair's chemistry.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Whenever there is a big country music celebration such as the 50th annual CMA Awards, these two are more than happy to support.
Erika Goldring/FilmMagic
While performing onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards, the famous pair covered Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley and other legends.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium wouldn't be the same without this red carpet pair.
Jason Merritt/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp
When you do good, you feel good. Just look at Garth and Trisha at the ACM Lifting Lives Gala for proof.
Terry Wyatt/WireImage
Back in September of 2015, the country music superstars were inducted into the Nashville Walk Of Fame.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum
The 2016 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum was a happy affair for Garth and Trisha.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
In addition to receiving the Crystal Milestone Award at the 2008 Academy Of Country Music Awards, Garth also got to share the stage with his leading lady.
Peter Kramer/NBC
You can literally enjoy the music of these two any season thanks partly to their Christmas Together holiday album.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
You could say these two were the perfect match at the 48th annual CMA Awards.
They may have their share of music trophies, but perhaps the title of "First Couple of Country Music" is appropriate as well.
