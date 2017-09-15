Leonardo DiCaprio and Toni Garrn Rekindling Their Romance?

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and ex-girlfriend Toni Garrn back together?

The 42-year-old Oscar winner and 25-year-old German model dated for about a year and a half until late 2014 and recently sparked reconciliation rumors by being photographed together in New York City. They last reunited publicly this past Tuesday at the third annual Unitas Gala against human trafficking.

"They are not back together officially," a source told E! News exclusively. "They are just hanging out and having fun. There's a history, so it's comfortable. But Toni knows how Leo is and there are no expectations at all. They were both in NYC, so they spent time together. Neither of them are thinking about what will happen in the future, but she knows Leo isn't ready to settle down."

"They are not exclusive yet but they share a past and always had a love and respect for each other," a second source told E! News. "Leo has never stopped loving Toni it was just not the right time for them."