"I was doing laundry and it takes me about an hour and 20 minutes to fold my clothes. It's a real pain-in-the-ass process. And because it takes so long, everyone's talking about Making a Murderer, I put something on, put that on. And it just dawned on me now that this was a craze," executive producer Daniel Perrault, who co-created the series with fellow EP Tony Yacenda, explained to E! News at the show's premiere on Thursday, Sept. 14. "I knew about Serial, I knew about The Jinx, and by the time Making a Murderer had come about, it had really become apparent that this was a huge thing."

So how did he find the courage to step into a meeting room at Netflix HQ and pitch the streaming service on a satire that would tackle the self-seriousness of their own hits? "Obviously, Netflix was a good destination because they had become so known for these things," he told us. "Personally, me, when I pitch, I was so dead-serious about what we were talking about because the moment that you call dicks funny, it actually becomes less funny. So when we're pitching it, we're pitching it as if it's a real crime. As if this actually happened and it's as important as a murder—which it's not. But when you pitch it, it comes out a little funnier that way."