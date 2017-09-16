Love will never do nowadays without the bundle of joy Janet Jackson brought home this year.

After years of fielding questions about having children one day, the pop legend became a first-time mom on Jan. 3 when she and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed son Eissa Al Mana. Jackson scrapped a world tour back in April 2016 to devote herself to family planning, and was only spotted a handful of times out and about in London from the time she her pregnancy was first reported until she gave birth. A source told E! News that she didn't have the "easiest pregnancy," but the measures she took to ensure utmost privacy were nothing new—particularly since she married Al Mana.

Upon arrival, however, Eissa became the love of Jackson's life.

Eight months later, she's back on tour, looking fit and healthy—and she's going it alone, having separated from Eissa's father just a few months after their son was born.