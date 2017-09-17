Veep's done it again. The HBO comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys.

Veep, which will return for a seventh and final season, beat out newcomer Atlanta, ABC's old standby Modern Family, Netflix's Master of None and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, ABC's standout black-ish and fellow HBO comedy Silicon Valley.

Showrunner David Mandel accepted the award. Louis-Dreyfus took home her sixth Emmy for playing Selina Meyer earlier in the night. "Thank you, I'm out of a job, i guess we all are, so if anyone hears of anything–i'm looking for movie work, but i'll do television. I did want to…sorry, that was for best writing… I was going to name a lot of you…I want to thank everyone at HBO…"