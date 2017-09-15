Cardi B Among Top Nominees of 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Breakout 2017 rapper Cardi B is getting some more major recognition.

The "Bodak Yellow" star earned a whopping nine nominations for this year's BET Hip Hop Awards, including Single of the Year, Best New Hip-Hop Artist and MVP of the Year. Cardi B was earlier this year nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2017 BET Awards and lost to Chance the Rapper and Remy Ma.

Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled also earned nine 2017 BET Hip Hop Award nods (so expect a red carpet appearance from baby superstar Asahd, who will be almost 1 years old then).

Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper received five nominations each. Jay is nominated for his intimate and personal new album 4:44, which offers insight into his marriage with Beyoncé.

Other artists who are nominated include Rihanna, Future and Cole.