Ben Platt Is Hollywood's Favorite Broadway Star

Celebrities can't get enough of Ben Platt!

The 23-year-old actor stars in the critically-acclaimed Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen and he's been receiving a lot of love from Hollywood's A-list stars. Tons of celebs have been going to see Dear Evan Hansen and Platt has been sharing backstage photos with all of the stars on social media.

On Thursday, Beyoncé went to see Dear Evan Hansen and Platt shared a photo of himself meeting Bey backstage on Instagram.

"The alien called me an alien and I'm no longer living," Platt wrote alongside the photo. He also tweeted the same photo with the caption, "It happened."