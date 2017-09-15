Halle Berry got her revenge on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday.

During San Diego Comic-Con in July, Channing Tatum—the actress' co-star in Kingsman: The Golden Circle—dared her to chug a full glass of whiskey. Berry accepted the challenge, but unfortunately, she spent the rest of the afternoon doing interviews while under the influence.

"All of the Statesman agents are named after boozes. I'm tequila, there's champagne, she's ginger ale—which is not an actual alcohol. I never thought she was going to drink it all," Tatum assured Ellen DeGeneres. Expecting her to decline, he "poured a bunch of whiskey in her glass."

("It was so dumb, Ellen," Berry said last week. "It was so dumb. I was sick for, like, three days.")

Tatum made it up to Berry when she appeared on DeGeneres' eponymous talk show Sept. 8. Though he can't be there in person, he surprised her with strippers from Magic Mike Live. "I was apologizing," Tatum said. "This was my way to say, 'I'm so sorry. Let me bring you this joy.'"