The only constant in life is change, and the ladies of Fuller House are feeling just that in the season three trailer.

The new season, which kicks off on the 30th anniversary of the premiere of Full House, has D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) reminiscing and looking ahead at all the changes they've gone through in 30 years of living under one roof—and celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Uncle Jess (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) moving in with them to help Danny (Bob Saget) during the original series. And the gang's all back together (minus Michelle, famously played by Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen) to celebrate.