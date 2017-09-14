The smallest details on the red carpet can sometimes make the biggest difference.

Thursday night was family night for Angelina Jolie who was in New York City to celebrate her new film First They Killed My Father.

The actress first arrived on the carpet where she spoke to press about the project and posed for photos in her Dior Haute Couture dress.

What got fans buzzing, however, was when Angelina's six children joined mom on the red carpet with the same accessory.

Maddox, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox were all spotted wearing yellow flowers pinned to their clothing. As for Zahara, she chose to put the flower in her hair.