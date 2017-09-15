Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards of All Time

On Sunday, Sept. 17, watch E!'s Emmys Countdown show at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT and E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Emmy Awards coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by our After Party at 11 p.m. Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

The year 2000 was an interesting time for fashion, but Jen knocked it out of the park in this Prada dress.

Oprah glowed in this pale Beauty and the Beast-esque gown by Bradley Bayou at the 2002 Emmy Awards.

At the 2003 Emmy Awards, the former Sex and the City star is all elegance in this light 'n' fluffy pink Chanel gown.

Two years after Oprah's stunning yellow gown, the West Wing star channels her inner Belle in a modern Vera Wang dress at the 2004 awards.

The Sex and the City star looked stunning as she walked the 2004 carpet in this lingerie-inspired Prada gown.

Jaws dropped in 2005 as the gorgeous redhead stunned in Elie Saab.

Old school Hollywood glam? You bet. The actress' 2006 Emmy's dress, designed by Escada, makes for a bombshell-worthy moment.

Far from ugly, this Ugly Betty star dazzled in this gorgeous 2007 creation by Escada.

Olivia Wilde never disappoints on the red carpet, and 2007 was no exception. She glowed in this shimmering dress by Zuhair Murad.

The Arrested Development star and Ellen DeGeneres coordinated on the red carpet in 2007, however it was Portia that stole the spotlight in her flowing gown by Azzaro.

A vision in red. The gorgeous model stole the show in 2007 with her Dior by John Galliano dress.

One word: mesmerizing. Olivia is head-to-toe perfection wearing an exquisite Reem Acra design at the 2008 Emmys.

Even before she played Prince Charming and Snow White's daughter on Once Upon a Time, Morrison looked like royalty at the 2008 Emmy Awards in a flawless champagne Marchesa gown.

This figure-flattering Versace peplum is perfect on the Mad Men actress at the 2009 Emmys. While the dress has a futuristic feel, it still has classic details that make it timeless timeless.

Blake takes a major plunge here...and it certainly pays off! The former Gossip Girl star sizzles in a scarlet Versace gown at the 2009 Emmys.

Lea must have made Oscar de la Renta pretty proud with the way she looked in this gorgeous gown at the 2010 Emmy Awards.

Talk about red hot! The Vampire Diaries actress knocked 'em dead with this spicy strapless Donna Karan number in 2011.

The Mildred Pierce star's black beaded Elie Saab gown from the 2011 Emmys is the epitome of elegance.

The quirky New Girl star opts for a custom periwinkle Reem Acra princess gown at the 2012 Emmys.

Canary-yellow isn't your average red carpet color, but the Homeland actress turns the risqué hue into an instant hit with this Lanvin column gown from the 2012 Emmys.

The Modern Family star ditches her TV-mom wardrobe for a dramatic Zac Posen mermaid gown at the 2013 Emmys.

Now this is how simple sophistication is done. Rose is sheer elegance in this classic Calvin Klein petal-pink two-piece design at the 2013 Emmys.

Ay! The Modern Family star flaunts her famous figure in a white curve-hugging Roberto Cavalli design at the 2014 show.

It's not often we see a star stun in a one-piece jumpsuit, but the Mad Men star makes it look easy in this Ulyana Sergeenko Coture jumpsuit and Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the 2015 awards.

Much like her co-star Sofía Vergara, Ariel Winter knows how to rock a strapless column dress. She took the 2015 carpet by storm in this Romona Keveza gown, Anne Sisteron earrings and Marli bracelet.

Simple looks good on you, Gaga! The songstress was breathtaking in this black dress by Brandon Maxwell on the 2015 red carpet.

Keeping with the 2015 theme of simplicity, the Orange is the New Black star dazzled in a form-fitting teal gown by Calvin Klein Collection.

The Quantico star stunned in a flowing red dress, which perfectly matched the red carpet at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

The Scandal actress wowed audiences with a gorgeous Brandon Maxwell dress with cutouts. Pregnancy and an award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie definitely look good on the star.

The Black-ish stunner looked ravishing in a white and polka-dot, button-down gown at the 2016 Emmy Awards. Her simple accessories and natural hair showcased her radiant makeup.

The This Is Us star looked sultry as she shined in a sheer yellow gown, which showed off her legs at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

The former beauty queen's semi-sheer strapless gown and sliver heels made her sparkle at 2016 Emmy Awards.

The Empire star made a statement in a custom, yellow Vera Wang dress at the 2016 Emmy Award. The actress kept her appearance minimal and chic with two subtle and sexy slits on the side.

Dax Shepard 's better half's floral and patterned Zuhair Murad dress is a look we'll never let go.

The People v. O.J. Simpson actress wore an emerald, beaded gown down the red carpet. Her memorable gown complemented her first Emmy, which she received later that night.

The Black-ish star looked stunning as she graced the red carpet in a single-shoulder white gown by Ralph Lauren at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

We know, we know: Sometimes, red-carpet styling can be questionable—there were E! fans on both sides of the aisle when it came to Sarah Paulson 's divisive Prada gown . But to fully appreciate what fashion has in store for you come Sunday night, you need to look back at the most epic pieces that have come before.

Whether it was Blake Lively at the 2009 Emmys, in that jaw-dropping, plunging, backless Versace stunner, or Nina Dobrev 's va-va-voom Donna Karan number at the 2011 Emmys, fashion history is always made during TV's most important event of the year.

How do we know? It's happened in the past.

We're seeing red…a red carpet, that is.

