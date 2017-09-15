Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards of All Time

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna, 2017 Diamond Ball

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

John Legend, Luna

John Legend Reveals 1-Year-Old Luna Has Already Started Mocking Him (Thanks to Chrissy Teigen)

"American Idol" and Katy Perry May Have Hit a Snag

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Emmy Awards, Best Dressed Ever

Getty Images

We're seeing red…a red carpet, that is.

The 2017 Emmy Awards is just around the corner, and with it, a supple supply of major, if not momentous, gowns and ensembles to ogle. Most eyes will likely be on the nominees—Nicole Kidman hardly ever misses a step, Reese Witherspoon always looks good in yellow and Viola Davis is the reigning queen of off-the-shoulder necklines. There will also be a few shining style stars who will stop the red-carpet show.

How do we know? It's happened in the past.

Photos

Nicole Kidman's Best Looks

Whether it was Blake Lively at the 2009 Emmys, in that jaw-dropping, plunging, backless Versace stunner, or Nina Dobrev's va-va-voom Donna Karan number at the 2011 Emmys, fashion history is always made during TV's most important event of the year.

We know, we know: Sometimes, red-carpet styling can be questionable—there were E! fans on both sides of the aisle when it came to Sarah Paulson's divisive Prada gown. But to fully appreciate what fashion has in store for you come Sunday night, you need to look back at the most epic pieces that have come before.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star looked stunning as she graced the red carpet in a single-shoulder white gown by Ralph Lauren at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

Sarah Paulson, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson

The People v. O.J. Simpson actress wore an emerald, beaded gown down the red carpet. Her memorable gown complemented her first Emmy, which she received later that night.

Kristen Bell , 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard's better half's floral and patterned Zuhair Murad dress is a look we'll never let go.

Article continues below

Taraji P. Henson, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star made a statement in a custom, yellow Vera Wang dress at the 2016 Emmy Award. The actress kept her appearance minimal and chic with two subtle and sexy slits on the side.

Olivia Culpo, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

The former beauty queen's semi-sheer strapless gown and sliver heels made her sparkle at 2016 Emmy Awards.

Mandy Moore, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

REX/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star looked sultry as she shined in a sheer yellow gown, which showed off her legs at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

Article continues below

Yara Shahidi, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish stunner looked ravishing in a white and polka-dot, button-down gown at the 2016 Emmy Awards. Her simple accessories and natural hair showcased her radiant makeup.

Kerry Washington, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress wowed audiences with a gorgeous Brandon Maxwell dress with cutouts. Pregnancy and an award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie definitely look good on the star.

Priyanka Chopra, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Best Ever

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star stunned in a flowing red dress, which perfectly matched the red carpet at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

Article continues below

Laverne Cox, Emmy Awards 2015

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Keeping with the 2015 theme of simplicity, the Orange is the New Black star dazzled in a form-fitting teal gown by Calvin Klein Collection.

Lady Gaga, Emmy, 2015

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lady Gaga

Simple looks good on you, Gaga! The songstress was breathtaking in this black dress by Brandon Maxwell on the 2015 red carpet.

Ariel Winter, Emmy Awards 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ariel Winter

Much like her co-star Sofía Vergara, Ariel Winter knows how to rock a strapless column dress. She took the 2015 carpet by storm in this Romona Keveza gown, Anne Sisteron earrings and Marli bracelet.

Article continues below

January Jones, Emmy Awards 2015

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

January Jones

It's not often we see a star stun in a one-piece jumpsuit, but the Mad Men star makes it look easy in this Ulyana Sergeenko Coture jumpsuit and Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the 2015 awards.

Sofia Vergara, Emmy Awards 2014

Jason Meritt/Getty Images

Sofía Vergara

Ay! The Modern Family star flaunts her famous figure in a white curve-hugging Roberto Cavalli design at the 2014 show. 

Rose Byrne, Emmy Awards, 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rose Byrne

Now this is how simple sophistication is done. Rose is sheer elegance in this classic Calvin Klein petal-pink two-piece design at the 2013 Emmys.

Article continues below

Julie Bowen, Emmy Awards, 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julie Bowen

The Modern Family star ditches her TV-mom wardrobe for a dramatic Zac Posen mermaid gown at the 2013 Emmys.

Emmy Awards, Claire Danes

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Claire Danes

Canary-yellow isn't your average red carpet color, but the Homeland actress turns the risqué hue into an instant hit with this Lanvin column gown from the 2012 Emmys.

Emmy Awards, Zooey Deschanel

KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto.com

Zooey Deschanel

The quirky New Girl star opts for a custom periwinkle Reem Acra princess gown at the 2012 Emmys.

Article continues below

Evan Rachel Wood

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood

The Mildred Pierce star's black beaded Elie Saab gown from the 2011 Emmys is the epitome of elegance.

Kerry Washington

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Back in 2011, Kerry turned heads in a fluid red Zuhair Murad design. 

Nina Dobrev

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Talk about red hot! The Vampire Diaries actress knocked 'em dead with this spicy strapless Donna Karan number in 2011.

Article continues below

Lea Michele, Oscar de la Renta

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lea Michele

Lea must have made Oscar de la Renta pretty proud with the way she looked in this gorgeous gown at the 2010 Emmy Awards.

Blake Lively

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Blake Lively

Blake takes a major plunge here...and it certainly pays off! The former Gossip Girl star sizzles in a scarlet Versace gown at the 2009 Emmys.

January Jones

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

January Jones

This figure-flattering Versace peplum is perfect on the Mad Men actress at the 2009 Emmys. While the dress has a futuristic feel, it still has classic details that make it timeless timeless. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Morrison, Emmy Awards 2008

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Morrison

Even before she played Prince Charming and Snow White's daughter on Once Upon a Time, Morrison looked like royalty at the 2008 Emmy Awards in a flawless champagne Marchesa gown.  

Olivia Wilde, Emmys

Adam Larkey/ABC

Olivia Wilde

One word: mesmerizing. Olivia is head-to-toe perfection wearing an exquisite Reem Acra design at the 2008 Emmys.  

Heidi Klum, Emmy, 2007

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

Heidi Klum

A vision in red. The gorgeous model stole the show in 2007 with her Dior by John Galliano dress.

Article continues below

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Emmy, 2007

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

Portia De Rossi

The Arrested Development star and Ellen DeGeneres coordinated on the red carpet in 2007, however it was Portia that stole the spotlight in her flowing gown by Azzaro. 

Olivia WIlde, Emmy, 2007

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde never disappoints on the red carpet, and 2007 was no exception. She glowed in this shimmering dress by Zuhair Murad.

Ana Ortiz, Emmy, 2007

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ana Ortiz

Far from ugly, this Ugly Betty star dazzled in this gorgeous 2007 creation by Escada.

Article continues below

Katherine Heigl

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Katherine Heigl

Old school Hollywood glam? You bet. The actress' 2006 Emmy's dress, designed by Escada, makes for a bombshell-worthy moment.

Marcia Cross

Lisa O'Connor/ZUMA Press

Marcia Cross

Jaws dropped in 2005 as the gorgeous redhead stunned in Elie Saab.

Kristin Davis, Emmy, 2004

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Kristin Davis

The Sex and the City star looked stunning as she walked the 2004 carpet in this lingerie-inspired Prada gown.

Article continues below

Janel Moloney, Emmy, 2004

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Janel Moloney

Two years after Oprah's stunning yellow gown, the West Wing star channels her inner Belle in a modern Vera Wang dress at the 2004 awards.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

At the 2003 Emmy Awards, the former Sex and the City star is all elegance in this light 'n' fluffy pink Chanel gown.

Oprah Winfrey, Emmy, 2002

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah glowed in this pale Beauty and the Beast-esque gown by Bradley Bayou at the 2002 Emmy Awards.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Emmys, 2000

David Keeler/Online USA

Jennifer Aniston

The year 2000 was an interesting time for fashion, but Jen knocked it out of the park in this Prada dress.

Honest opinion: Which dress is your favorite?

Let us know in the comments below!

On Sunday, Sept. 17, watch E!'s Emmys Countdown show at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT and E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Emmy Awards coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by our After Party at 11 p.m. Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Blake Lively , Style Collective , Apple News , Top Stories , Fashion , Emmys , 2017 Emmys , Life/Style , VG , Priyanka Chopra , Kerry Washington , Nina Dobrev , Red Carpet
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.