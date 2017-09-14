EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Padma Lakshmi Try on Dresses for the 2017 Emmys

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen & McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna, 2017 Diamond Ball

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Padma Lakshmi's Emmys Dress Fitting

Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, 2014 CMT Awards

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's almost time for the 2017 Emmy Awards!

Stephen Colbert will host the award show this Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS, but before the show starts, celebs have to decide what they're going to wear. E! News caught up with Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi to see how she decides on the perfect red carpet outfit with her stylist, Adam Ballheim.

What does she value first and foremost in a gown? The TV personality explained, "Mainly I look for comfort because it's a very long evening. I like to wear bright colors if I can. I've sometimes worn white; I've sometimes worn gold."

Top Chef is nominated for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, so perhaps Padma will go back to the same color she rocked the first time she won an Emmy as a good luck charm!

Photos

2017 Emmys A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

Padma Lakshmi, Emmy Awards 2015

Mark Davis/Getty Images

"The year I won I had on a navy blue Carolina Herrera, and it was so beautiful," she recalled. "I remember running down to the stage in this big ball of chiffon and hair and I tore my dress." 

On to the dress fitting, Padma shared her take on a multitude of ensembles ranging from white satin to green strapless styles. "It looks good from this side, but there's a little Cinderella action from back here," she told us. Moving on! 

In between Padma's try-on sesh, she also shared what goes into her diet and fitness routine prior to the big evening. "It's cutting out fried foods," Lakshmi explained, in addition to working out two hours each day.  

To find out which Emmys contender is Padma's favorite (and who she's bringing as a date), watch the video above!

On Sunday, Sept. 17, watch E!'s Emmys Countdown show at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT and E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Emmy Awards coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by our After Party at 11 p.m. Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Padma Lakshmi , Top Chef , 2017 Emmys , Awards , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.