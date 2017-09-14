Ready or not, here comes the fired up Dance Moms.
After a three-week absence from the Abby Lee Dance Studio, Abby Lee Miller is feeling the wrath from several parents.
But instead of raising her voice or going on a personal rant of her own, the reality star is surprising viewers with an emotional reaction in a sneak peek at Tuesday's all-new episode.
"I think the biggest issue for me is that my coming back would be a bad thing," Abby Lee explained through tears. "Kendall, from the day she walked in the studio, I thought this kid's face has to be somewhere. I don't know if you would have been able to do this for Kendall without me."
She continued, "I built a building. $298,000 that I built so your kids could have a place to dance. I spent a lot of money. You guys didn't. I feel like a whore. I regret everything."
In the world of Dance Moms, however, there are two sides to every story.
Because of Abby Lee's unexpected absence, the Dance Moms had to scramble to find a new coach. Fortunately, Laurieann Gibson was able to help before she was booted from Abby Lee herself.
"I think they learned a lot about themselves from your three-week hiatus, vacation and absence," Nia Frazier's mom Holly explained. "So I think the most important thing is they did a lot of soul searching and a lot came out from that experience."
Kendall Vertes' mom Jill added, "Why is it about you? What about our kids?"
And did we mention? All of this drama was happening just weeks before Abby Lee was going to be sentenced to one year in prison for bankruptcy fraud. You could say it's been a wild season at the very least.
