Not every coming out story is created equal, as was made evident by Sam Smith and Elton John's interview for Attitude magazine's October issue.

The singer-songwriters spoke candidly with the British LGBT-centric mag, giving readers an insight into their first brushes with sexuality. When Sir Elton complimented Smith on his upcoming track "Him," the pop artist admitted it's "only semi-autobiographical."

"I came out when I was 10," Sam, 25, explained. "I'd just finished primary school, going into secondary school, and I came out to my best friend when I was nine or 10. I was very sure of, and in, myself."

He continued, "When I told my mum she said she always knew, she said she knew when I was three, and my dad just asked if I was absolutely sure. And I was sure, even at that age, but they were incredibly supportive."