Every Time Issa Rae Was a Beauty Bombshell

Issa Rae has nothing to be insecure about.

She's gorgeous. She's ambitious and accomplished, growing the YouTube series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl into the Golden Globe-nominated HBO sitcom, Insecure. And, the writer's beauty is an authentic expression of who she is: a black woman that doesn't quite fit into mold. Thankfully, instead of trying to blend, she leans further into what makes her different, wearing a layer of confidence that pushes the boundary of what we believe is beautiful (despite the title of her hit show).

This is why Issa Rae more than deserves to be a Covergirl. This week, she announced that she will be joining Sofia Vergara, Janelle Monáe, Katy Perry and Drew Barrymore as an ambassador of the globally-loved beauty brand. And, we're here for it.