For once, can't the smoke just clear up and reveal absolutely nothing in its place?

Instead, once again, there was a fire.

Josh Duhamel and Fergierevealed Thursday that they separated "earlier this year" and had intentionally kept it private for as long as possible to sort out what was best for their 4-year-old son, Axle. Duhamel had lasted posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram on July 19.

But now that Fergie's in the middle of a press tour in support of the Sept. 22 release of Double Dutchess, her first new solo album in 11 years, perhaps it was time to face the music.

And to illustrate just how much of a U-turn these marital stories can take overnight, the most recent rumor they faced had to do with expanding the family, as opposed to moving the family into separate houses.

Though...hindsight.