Love conquers all when it comes to Ozzy and Sharon.
Ozzy Osbourne is not proud he cheated on Sharon Osbourne and reiterates his love for her after last year's scandal.
The 68-year-old "Prince of Darkness" rocker and the 64-year-old co-host of The Talk, who have been married for 34 years and share three children, broke up briefly in 2016 after Sharon discovered Ozzy had cheated on her. They reconciled and even renewed their vows this year.
When asked what is his and Sharon's secret to a good relationship, Ozzy told Rolling Stone in an interview published Thursday, "Don't get caught with your mistress [laughs]."
"It's a rock & roll thing—you rock and you roll," he continued. "You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f--ker, I'm lucky she didn't walk out. Now I'm coming on five years clean and sober, and I've realized what a f--king idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more...When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that s--t. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f--king idiot I've been."
When asked what has kept him and Sharon together, Ozzy said, "I suppose it's fair to say we love each other."
"I love her, and she loves me," he said. "There's no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She's made a few mistakes, and so have I. You know when you hear these people go, "Oh, we've been married 35 years and we've never had a row." I go, "You must have been living in a different f--king country." Sometimes, I've looked at my wife and I've just been angry as f--k, and vice versa. Other times, I go, "F--k, I love you."
E! News learned in May 2016 that Ozzy and Sharon had split. It was was revealed Ozzy had cheated on Sharon with his hair colorist for four years. Ozzy later said the pair's relationship was "back on track."
Ozzy's rep then said the singer has been "dealing with a sex addiction" over the past six years, adding that "he would like to apologize to the other women he has been having sexual relationships with" and "gone into intense therapy" and "is mortified at what his behavior has done to his family."
This past January, Ozzy told The London Times that he does not think he is a sex addict, adding, "I'm in a f--king rock band, aren't I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn't I?" He also called the breakup a "bump in the road."
In May, Ozzy and Sharon renewed their wedding vows.
Sharon talked about Ozzy's past infidelity in an interview with The Telegraph that was published earlier this month. She signaled Ozzy had cheated on her with six women.
"Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook," Osbourne said. "He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."
She also said Ozzy has been in treatment for sex addiction for the past year and is "doing so well."