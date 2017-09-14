Jennifer Lawrence in on a roll.

On the heels of her press tour for the film Mother, the actress appeared in a new trailer for an upcoming film called Red Sparrow—based on the book by Jason Matthews.

Here's a summary of the film based on its YouTube description:

After suffering an injury, Lawrence's character Dominika Egorova is forced to end her career as a ballerina. With her and her mother now facing an unclear future, she is manipulated into joining the Sparrow School—a Russian spy agency that trains people how to use their bodies, trickery and sex appeal to operate.

"Young officers train to seduce and manipulate, to use their bodies, to use everything," a voiceover in the trailer says. "They call them Sparrows. That's what she is."