Fergie and Josh Duhamel Split: Look Back at Their Relationship Through the Years

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Milo Ventimiglia, Hayden Panettiere

From Co-Stars to Couples

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Tom Ford

Fergie and Josh Duhamel: Romance Rewind

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have called it quits after eight years of marriage.

On Thursday, a rep for Fergie confirmed the split to E! News, "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The couple welcomed a son named Axl Jack Duhamel in 2013.

Photos

Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Romance Rewind

As for the reason behind the split, one insider also told us, "They completely grew apart. This was a long time coming and they've been trying to sort everything out this past year."

But, even though they've decided to call it quits, the couple did share many great moments together over the years. Take a look at a timeline of their relationship below and see their romance through the years.

Josh Duhamel, Fergie

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Relativity Media

September 2004

The duo reportedly started dating in Sept. 2004 after first meeting when the Black Eyed Peas filmed an episode of the TV show Las Vegas, which Duhamel starred in.

Fergie, Josh Duhamel

Rachel Murray/WireImage

December 2007

Fergie and Duhamel got engaged in the winter of 2007, after three years of dating.

Fergie, Josh Duhamel

FameFlynet Pictures

January 2009

A year after getting engaged, the couple tied the knot on Jan. 10, 2009. Nine months after tying the knot, allegations surfaced claiming that Duhamel had been unfaithful, but the couple stuck together.

Article continues below

Fergie, Josh Duhamel

Raef-Ramirez/AKM-GSI

February 2013

In February 2013, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Axl, Fergie, Josh Duhamel

Facebook

August 2013

Six months later, Fergie gave birth to a baby boy named Axl Jack Duhamel on Aug. 29.

Fergie, Josh Duhamel

KmLa / Splash News

December 2013

Four months after the birth of their son, the couple was spotted out on a date in Santa Monica, Calif.

Article continues below

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Tom Ford

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford

March 2015

During a March 2015 interview with E! News, Fergie said that she and Duhamel had agreed on having two kids

"We negotiated early on to have two kids," she told us.

Josh Duhamel, Fergie, Axl

Los Angeles Dodgers

August 2016

The family attends a LA Dodgers game together, Axl's first baseball game!

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Christmas 2016

Instagram

December 2016

In December 2016, the family took a picture with Santa to celebrate the holidays. Fergie posted the sweet pic on Instagram with the caption, "Santa baby."

Article continues below

Fergie, Josh Duhamel

Avenger/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

June 2017

Fergie posts a photo and video of Axl on Instagram to celebrate Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day @joshduhamel!! I Love You Daddy!! #firstschoolpicture #londontime."

Fergie, Josh Duhamel

Bauer-Griffin/Bauergriffin.com

September 2017

Fergie's rep confirms to E! News that the couple has split after eight years of marriage.

TAGS/ Fergie , Josh Duhamel , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.