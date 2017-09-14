Fergie and Josh Duhamel: Romance Rewind

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have called it quits after eight years of marriage.

On Thursday, a rep for Fergie confirmed the split to E! News, "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The couple welcomed a son named Axl Jack Duhamel in 2013.