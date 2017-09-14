Fergie and Josh Duhamel: Romance Rewind

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have called it quits after eight years of marriage.
On Thursday, a rep for Fergie confirmed the split to E! News, "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
The couple welcomed a son named Axl Jack Duhamel in 2013.
As for the reason behind the split, one insider also told us, "They completely grew apart. This was a long time coming and they've been trying to sort everything out this past year."
But, even though they've decided to call it quits, the couple did share many great moments together over the years. Take a look at a timeline of their relationship below and see their romance through the years.
The duo reportedly started dating in Sept. 2004 after first meeting when the Black Eyed Peas filmed an episode of the TV show Las Vegas, which Duhamel starred in.
Fergie and Duhamel got engaged in the winter of 2007, after three years of dating.
A year after getting engaged, the couple tied the knot on Jan. 10, 2009. Nine months after tying the knot, allegations surfaced claiming that Duhamel had been unfaithful, but the couple stuck together.
In February 2013, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.
Six months later, Fergie gave birth to a baby boy named Axl Jack Duhamel on Aug. 29.
Four months after the birth of their son, the couple was spotted out on a date in Santa Monica, Calif.
During a March 2015 interview with E! News, Fergie said that she and Duhamel had agreed on having two kids.
"We negotiated early on to have two kids," she told us.
The family attends a LA Dodgers game together, Axl's first baseball game!
In December 2016, the family took a picture with Santa to celebrate the holidays. Fergie posted the sweet pic on Instagram with the caption, "Santa baby."
Fergie posts a photo and video of Axl on Instagram to celebrate Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day @joshduhamel!! I Love You Daddy!! #firstschoolpicture #londontime."
Fergie's rep confirms to E! News that the couple has split after eight years of marriage.