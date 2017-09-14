Chris Soules Returns to Court for Hearing on Deadly Car Accident

Chris Soules appeared emotionless at an Iowa court Thursday at a quick pre-trial hearing over his deadly car crash.

In April, police arrested the former Bachelor star after he rear-ended 66-year-old tractor driver Kenneth Mosher, who died in the accident. In August, a judge set his trial date for mid-January 2018. While the reality star did report the crash to authorities, as heard in a released 911 tape, they charged him with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony that could lead to a five-year jail sentence. In May, Soules pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In May, a judge denied a motion filed by Soules' attorneys to dismiss the charge. They then filed a motion for a bill of particulars, which would have required the state to provide details about the evidence ahead of a trial, such as the official date and time of Mosher's death.

At Thursday's hearing, which took about five minutes, Soules' lawyers and prosecutors revealed they had reached an agreement out of court to withdraw the bill of particulars and also amend the wording of the trial information.

His attorneys are still planning to pursue a dismissal. The judge said the charges would remain the same, while the narrative behind the charges will change to give Soules' defense team the opportunity to pursue dismissal, according to NBC affiliate KWWL.

A hearing for a motion to dismiss is set for October 10, the outlet reported.