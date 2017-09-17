See All of the Instagram and Twitpics from the Hottest Celebs Getting Ready for the 2017 Emmys

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adam Levine

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Regina King, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Regina King Reveals a Secret About the This Is Us Episode She Directed at the 2017 Emmys

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ellie Kemper Reveals 14-Month-Old Son James Is "Unusually Strong"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Social media always saves the day! 

Thanks to Twitter and Instagram, we can pretty much get ready to hit the carpet for the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards with all of our favorite stars. If it wasn't for social media, we may have missed the sweet throwback photo that nominee Lena Waithe posted on Instagram. 

Or how about seeing Heidi Klumget all gussied up before the big event? Definitely a top 10 moment in our books. It's hard not to love celebs getting candid and silly before the biggest night of their careers, and we're so here for it. Especially when it comes to Ron Cephas Jones looking dapper in his suit—just saying! 

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts. Check out the pics below! 

Allison Janney, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Allison Janney

"On my way #stuffin'meinmycar @tatetaylor #Emmys2017"

Shailene Woodley

Instagram

Shailene Woodley

"It takes a village. #emmys"

Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bath, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Ryan Michelle Bath

"Do the damn thang, Ry!"

Article continues below

Julianne Hough, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Julianne Hough

"Last one... for the glam squad tap for credits!"

Reese Witherspoon, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

"Who's excited for the #Emmys?! #EmmyPrep #WeekendFun (@DraperJames)" 

Padma Lakshmi, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Padma Lakshmi

"Cut my hair! Tune in to the @enews Red Carpet here shortly to see my full red carpet look."

Article continues below

Lena Waithe, 2017 Emmys

Instagram

Lena Waithe

"This little girl always dreamed of going to the Emmys one day. And today her dream comes true. This is how I feel no matter what happens tonight. #LoveYall"

Heidi Klum, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Heidi Klum

"Getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin #emmys2017"

Oprah, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Oprah Winfrey

"Now onto the nail and feet thang with @footnanny. It's a process y'all. #emmys2017"

Article continues below

Uzo Aduba, 2017 Emmys

Instagram

Uzo Aduba

"It's that time, ladies and gentlemen! Follow me as I get ready for the big show! #emmys @janicekinjo @naivashaintl @cristinaehrlich @kevinmichaelericson"

Oprah, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Oprah Winfrey

"Next stop doing the hair color thang! Thank you @nicolemangrumhair. Thank you Lady Clairol. #emmys2017"

Ron Cephas Jones, 2017 Emmys

Instagram

Ron Cephas Jones

"Rat Pack. #EmmyAwards #Jonesin"

Article continues below

Felicity Huffman, 2017 EMMYs

Instagram

Felicity Huffman

"Almost ready. Here's a sneak peek from earlier this week. What do you guys think? #emmys"

Mandy Moore, Emmys 2017

Instagram

Mandy Moore

"Emmy weekend lewks c/o my fav crew; @streicherhair, @jennstreicher, @ecduzit and @micahmarcus." 

Elisabeth Moss

Instagram

Elisabeth Moss

"Totally normal Sunday, nothing unusual happening here... ���� @joannavargasnyc #emmys #handmaidstale"

Article continues below

On Sunday, Sept. 17, watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Emmy Awards coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by our After Party at 11 p.m. Don't miss E! News Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. and tune in to the Fashion Police 2017 Emmys Special Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Awards , Instagram , Twitter , 2017 Emmys , VG , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.