Carrie Underwood Only Works Out This Many Times a Week

"Mainly, when we work out together, we're just working out in the same space," Carrie said. "But I will say, the other day I was doing the ab wheel… and later on that day, Mike said something like, ‘I'm not ready for the ab wheel yet.'"

Of course, he is newly retired from his hockey career, so Mike deserves some slack too, even if his wife could roll circles around him with an exercise machine.

But the key to making it all work, according to Carrie, is that she's established her family as a priority before anything else—which is why she doesn't get worked up over a missed work out. Instead, she always finds time for date nights with her husband and mandatory family dinners.

But when she does hit the gym, Carrie targets those famous legs as her dominant muscle group. "I do a lot of squats, I do a lot of lunges, I do a lot of curtsy lunges, I do a lot of goblet squats, I use the leg press machine," she said.

The Grammy winner also said she lives in a hilly neighborhood, so she'll run and do lunges up those inclines as part of her routine.