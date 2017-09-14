Troy Gentry has been laid to rest.
The Montgomery Gentry singer was killed during a fatal helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey, on Friday Sept. 8 before he was set to perform in the city later that evening. He was 50 years old.
Gentry's Family, famous friends—including his band mate Eddie Montgomery, Keith Urban, Travis Tritt, Randy Owen, Randy Travis and more—and supporters gathered at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville today to honor the singer and celebrate his life during a tearful, public memorial service.
Personal photos and videos of Gentry with his family and throughout his career rotated across the Opry's large screens, while several famous names took the stage to perform.
Little Big Town started his service with a spiritual version of "The Star-Spangled Banner," before a few of Gentry's longtime friends said some kind words. Duo Halfway 2 Hazard performed "My Old Kentucky Home," while Trace Adkins sang "Wayfaring Stranger" and Vince Gill brought the room to tears with "Whenever You Come Around."
Skip Bolen/Alabama Relief/Getty Images for Alabama Relief
The service concluded with a song Gentry recently recorded called "Better Me."
Shortly thereafter, a private, family internment was held before the singer was laid to rest.
The fatal helicopter crash that killed Gentry was the result of engine failure, according to a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.
E! News obtained the documents which stated, "Several minutes after takeoff, the pilot reported over the airport UNICOM frequency that he was unable to control engine rpm with throttle inputs. He reported he could 'roll' the twistgrip, but that there was no corresponding change in engine rpm when he did so."
The report then explains that the pilot tried to hover until emergency vehicles came and attempted to perform an "autorotation" in order to land the helicopter—something the pilot had done several times in his flying history.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
However, during the descent, the rotor blades' rpm "decayed" greatly and aircraft eventually plummeted. The pilot was also killed in the crash.
Gentry was aboard the flight as a sort of welcome gift to New Jersey, according to the chief flight instructor for the operator. His band mate, Eddie Montgomery, was not on board the helicopter.
In lieu of flowers at today's services, Gentry's family asked that donations be made to T.J. Martell Foundation or The American Red Cross for hurricane relief.