Selena Gomez Recovering After Kidney Transplant: Everything We Know

With the support of her loved ones and a few dietary changes, Selena Gomez is slowly recovering from her kidney transplant, which she revealed this week.

The singer had revealed in 2015 that she has been battling lupus, an autoimmune and inflammatory disease that can cause kidney failure, and had undergone chemotherapy. On Thursday, she announced that she had undergone a kidney transplant and had received a kidney donated by her friend, The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum Francia Raisa, 29. Selena, 25, posted a photo of the two lying on hospital beds, holding hands.

E! News has learned that Selena and Raisa underwent their procedures a couple of months ago.

Selena largely kept out of the spotlight most of the summer in the weeks before and after her kidney transplant surgery. In August, she made a rare celebrity appearance at a Q&A event for the movie Good Time and told the audience that she was "on bed rest" a "little while ago," without elaborating.

"She has an amazing support system in place and is fighting through it," a source told E! News exclusively about the singer's recovery.