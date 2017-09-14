Christina El Moussa has signed on as E!'s celebrity guest editor for lifestyle and home. In addition to starring in one of HGTV's most popular shows, Flip or Flop, Christina is a real estate investor and interior design expert. Whether she's tiling walls for a renovation project or switching to mom duty with her two children, this is one woman who's always on the move—and she took over E! Home during Fashion Week to show us how it's done.
To finish out the week, the real estate star is answering all your questions about her successful TV series: from everything about flipped houses to flip flops.
We've had like two episodes where we lost money. In real life, yes, we've lost money. Sometimes when you go into [a project], you know there's a potential to lose but that's just the name of the game. I think we lose on maybe 10% [of our projects]. Sometimes there might be a foundation of the house, and then you buy it and you don't know how bad it really is. One time the foundation was really bad [on a project] and we lost like 60k.
How the material is laid, if the tile is straight, if the cabinets open and close properly… you can tell visually right when you walk in from how [the house is] painted and other factors like that.
I like painting, I think it's relaxing. I also like designing; I don't really like the manual labor, to be honest.
Well, since we separated he now wears closed-toe shoes; he tries to look more presentable! But yes, it's definitely dangerous though, I'd always tell him not to. He just really loves flip flips.
No.
One day we came to set and everyone was acting kind of strange (they get there a little before us). I didn't know what was going on, and I walked into the house and there's this glowing, purple light coming from the back bedroom and I can hear these slow jams playing. I walk in, and there's this person sleeping on a blow-up mattress listening to R&B music and there are SpaghettiOs on the counter that someone had cooked! His clothes were in the closet, and he was just passed out in the bed and he totally scared me. I screamed and ran out of the house. He had partied there the night before and made the noodles and brought a boom box. We gave him a hundred bucks to get him out of there, and then watched him walk away with his little backpack.
So we don't stage all houses. We do for the show because it looks better on TV, but it's expensive to stage. It's not always necessary especially if you flip a house and you do a really good job on design, I usually tell people who go through our seminar company that you don't have to spend money on staging. Also, we hire staging companies—we don't do it ourselves. But I tell them to work based off of the style of the house, so for example if it's a modern design, they'll stage the space with modern furniture. If it's a traditional or Spanish look, they're going to go with more of that décor.
I like to go to this design center in Costa Mesa, everything is custom there though. I actually have a hard time finding furniture I like. I guess Z Gallerie is where I get my accessories and tableware. I used to like Restoration Hardware a lot.
In one of the episodes that actually aired, there were like 1000 cockroaches everywhere. There was still food in the fridge from who knows how long, and a million cockroaches. So when we pulled the refrigerator out of the house, there was like a line of them following the refrigerator out the door. It was disgusting. And cockroaches are really hard to get rid of when you have that many. It was constant bombing, bombing, bombing [to treat the problem]. Really gross.
One of my best friends has a cosmetic line, her name is Shannon Houston, so I use Pink Dust Cosmetics. I like to do a bronze smoky eye with some lashes and a nude lip. That's my favorite look.
It depends what stage the project is in. If I'm going to be painting and tiling, I usually wear gym clothes [from a brand like] Lululemon. Otherwise, just jeans and a cute top with boots. I usually wear closed-toe shoes on the first couple days of filming because it's usually pretty gross inside the houses, so I try not to wear sandals or anything open-toed.
We're still filming right now. We're currently doing six episodes for season seven, all at the same time. We film together about three days a week and everything is going fine. Things are they way they were before, we work well together and we're used to it.
Yea, I'm sure that's one of the reasons we continue [with the show], because we have to continue to co-parent no matter what, so we definitely agreed that for the best interest of the kids that we're going to work together and do the show together and keep a united front.
