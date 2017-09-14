Christina El Moussa has signed on as E!'s celebrity guest editor for lifestyle and home. In addition to starring in one of HGTV's most popular shows, Flip or Flop, Christina is a real estate investor and interior design expert. Whether she's tiling walls for a renovation project or switching to mom duty with her two children, this is one woman who's always on the move—and she took over E! Home during Fashion Week to show us how it's done.

To finish out the week, the real estate star is answering all your questions about her successful TV series: from everything about flipped houses to flip flops.