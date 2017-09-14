Things don't look so good for Lady Parts, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce fans.
With Abby (Lisa Edelstein) back at work in this week's episode after mourning her mom, she finds that nothing is as she left it. And the decisions Barbara (Retta) made in her absence aren't sitting so well with her. And it call comes to a head in this sneak peek of the episode, exclusive to E! News, when the ladies appear together on the Today show's fourth hour with our favorite winos Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.
It turns out Abby isn't so sold on the idea of Lady Parts' all-female advertising initiative. And she decides to admit that on live TV. As one does.
"It's something we're trying on, to see if it fits. But if a product came along that appealed to our readers, we would totally consider it," Abby says, directly contradicting a visibly bothered Barbara. "We would be open to talking to them, no matter who ran the company."
"Actually, as a feminist website, we're trying to make a statement about the male-dominated business world, a culture that tends to over—," Barbara retorts, before being completely cut off.
"I'm a feminist," Abby says, starting in on her idea of what feminism means as Barbara looks on, horrified. And it only gets worse from there.
"Boy do they need a drink," Kathie Lee tells Hoda at the end of the disastrous interview. She's not wrong.
Elsewhere in the episode, a seven-day escrow forces Phoebe (Beau Garrett) to confront the reality of downsizing, while Delia (Necar Zadegan) and Jo (Alanna Ubach) face down the awkward Albert (Brian Markinson) situation.
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
