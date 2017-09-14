Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals the Sex of Her Twins

Hillary Scott shared some exciting news this morning!

As you likely know, the Lady Antebellum singer and her husband Chris Tyrell are expecting twins, and today, Scott took to Instagram to announce their sex.

Drum roll please...

It will be two more girls for the growing family!

"We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls," Scott wrote alongside a photo of three tutus and three pairs of matching girly shoes.

Scott and Tyrell are already parents to daughter Eisele Kaye, who is 4.