Is somebody's ears burning?

Kim Kardashian tuned into E! News this week and caught Catt Sadler's interview with Jennifer Lawrence, a self-professed fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the segment, the actress confirms her love for the show and talks about filming Darren Aronofsky's new thriller Mother! and how she found a unique way to unwind amid the intense filming experience.

"This was really overwhelming, and so we made a little Kardashian tent that could be my happy place," Jennifer said.

Kim posted on her Snapchat Wednesday a video of the interview being screened on a TV, writing in the caption, "OMG is this real?!"