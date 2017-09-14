Is somebody's ears burning?
Kim Kardashian tuned into E! News this week and caught Catt Sadler's interview with Jennifer Lawrence, a self-professed fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the segment, the actress confirms her love for the show and talks about filming Darren Aronofsky's new thriller Mother! and how she found a unique way to unwind amid the intense filming experience.
"This was really overwhelming, and so we made a little Kardashian tent that could be my happy place," Jennifer said.
Kim posted on her Snapchat Wednesday a video of the interview being screened on a TV, writing in the caption, "OMG is this real?!"
Jennifer told Vogue that the "Kardashian tent" "was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop—and gumballs."
"I wasn't involved in that," Darren said. "I was like, ‘What are you talking about, 'the Kardashians?'"
Kim was previously aware of Jennifer's love for her family and show.
In 2015, Kim told The Sun that she ran into Jennifer in New York City, saying, "We said ‘Hi' and walked into the elevator and as the doors were closing, she screamed across the lobby, 'I love your show!' We were laughing so hard."
Later that year, the actress' friends surprised her for her birthday with a visit from Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner, who then posted on Instagram a photo of the two of them laying intertwined on a bed, writing, "Happy Birthday you piece of s--t... God I love you #Jenniferlawrence Thanks for making this night a night to remember.....even if we did get caught... I love you Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!! #Bible #momager #doll."
"So I'm there, and people start singing "Happy Birthday." Kris Jenner comes out holding my cake. It was the closest I've ever come to losing consciousness. I had no idea!" Jennifer told the New York Times about the surprise. "I'd never met her before, but we've always watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And then Kris Jenner and I sang 'Build Me Up Buttercup' on karaoke and took that picture."
