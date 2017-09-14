Kelly Clarkson was willing to lose out on millions to break away from Dr. Luke.

As the record producer was embroiled in a legal battle with Kesha, Clarkson also made headlines last year when she said she was blackmailed into working with the songwriter, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald.

Revisiting the story more than a year later during an interview with Z100's Mo' Bounce, the Grammy winner explained how everything transpired—and how she allegedly ultimately lost out on "millions" to make a statement.

"There's a lot of times in my career where you don't see my name on a song," she began. "Sometimes I don't write them, but a lot of times I do change the song in a way that probably you should ask for credit, but I don't because the song was already great. I just made it more me and I think a lot of artists steal credit a lot from writers, which I think is super crappy because that's their livelihood."