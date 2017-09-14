Wham, bam—Naomi Campbell is taking us to Japan.

The iconic supermodel is starring in H&M's Fall 2017 Campaign film, which was shot in the heart of Tokyo's eclectic nightlife. Karaoke, pixie cuts and power suits set the tone.

Of course, featuring Naomi in any campaign implies a lesson in dressing like a star. The model transforms the city's streets into her runway, wearing a sharp, black blazer and the perfectly tailored pants to match. Her fierce gaze into the camera is powerful enough to make the viewer forget for a second that this is actually an ad for clothes. But the superstar's all-black look is hard to miss, and it's also her preferred outfit from the brand's fall collection.

"Tokyo is definitely one of my favorite places. For the film, I was in a dark double-breasted trouser suit and it was my favorite look from the whole collection," Naomi said. "Personally, I would wear exactly as it was styled – the tailored blazer was buttoned up, but you could see a little skin so it was a good balance of feminine and masculine."