Watch Naomi Campbell Lip-Sync for H&M Like a Pro

Wham, bam—Naomi Campbell is taking us to Japan.

The iconic supermodel is starring in H&M's Fall 2017 Campaign film, which was shot in the heart of Tokyo's eclectic nightlife. Karaoke, pixie cuts and power suits set the tone. 

Of course, featuring Naomi in any campaign implies a lesson in dressing like a star. The model transforms the city's streets into her runway, wearing a sharp, black blazer and the perfectly tailored pants to match. Her fierce gaze into the camera is powerful enough to make the viewer forget for a second that this is actually an ad for clothes. But the superstar's all-black look is hard to miss, and it's also her preferred outfit from the brand's fall collection. 

"Tokyo is definitely one of my favorite places. For the film, I was in a dark double-breasted trouser suit and it was my favorite look from the whole collection," Naomi said. "Personally, I would wear exactly as it was styled – the tailored blazer was buttoned up, but you could see a little skin so it was a good balance of feminine and masculine."

She's joined by a squad of ultra-glam women wearing everything from polka-dot pussy bow blouses to monochromatic red ensembles. Camille Rowe also has a moment in the millennial pink room of our dreams rocking Vanessa Kensigton-style silver knee-highs.

Yes please.

Despite the fashion frenzy, not a single model misses a beat as they lip-synch with verve to "Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do)". George Michael would approve.

The campaign also celebrates a more diverse industry by including models of different backgrounds and ages. A video highlight is when Adwoa Aboah flashes her silver dental piercing while getting her groove on in a black turtleneck. Naomi herself paved the way for a more inclusive fashion world today, which evolves gradually with each season. H&M has been making a shift to promoting that diversity, having cast models of all ethnicities, ages and sizes at its H&M studio presentation in Paris earlier this year.

The supermodel will also star in the brand's Fall 2017 campaign images.  

