Drake's Security Guard Once Wrestled Shawn Mendes

Drake has a lot of fans, including Shawn Mendes.

On Wednesday's episode of the tonight show starring jimmy fallon, Jimmy Fallon asked the "Stitches" singer if he ever gets starstruck around certain celebrities. Mendes said he does, including around his fellow Canadian artist Drake.

"Drake was just like the God because I'm from Toronto and meeting him was like this really crazy thing" Mendes told the host.

In fact, Mendes recently had a funny encounter with Drake and shared the story with the audience. Mendes spotted Drake at a show starring The Weeknd in Toronto. Because he had met the "Hotline Bling" performer before—"like twice," he said—he decided to say hello.

"He's a huge guy, right?" Mendes explained. "So, you don't just go over to him—I guess not."

But just as Mendes reached out to touch Drake's side and say hello, Drake's "six-foot-six, 300 pound" security guard grabbed the "Treat You Better" singer.