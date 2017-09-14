Selena Gomez Gets a Kidney Transplant From Francia Raisa

Far away from the spotlight, Gomez spent 90 days at a facility in Tennessee.

The former Disney Channel star made her return to the limelight at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she delivered an emotional acceptance speech and touched on the issues she had been facing. "I think it's safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything. And I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down...I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. All I can say is I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every day with people that I love. I have to say thank you so much to my fans, because you guys are so damn loyal, and I don't know what I did to deserve you. But if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken," she said. "That's one thing you should know about me: I care about people. And this is for you."