Jennifer Lawrence Says Motherhood Has Become Less Appealing With Age

It doesn't get more refreshing than a sit-down with J-Law!

E! News' Catt Sadler sat down with mother! star Jennifer Lawrence to chat with about her highly anticipated new film, her meteoric fame and of all things—motherhood.

When asked about whether or not she's feeling the pangs of motherhood as she's getting older, the 27-year-old said, "Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don't think that's how it's supposed to work!"

She joked, "When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like...[shocked face]."

Of course, it's quite possible J-Law feels put off by the thought of being a mom given the dramatic nature of her new psychological thriller, which promises to give audiences thrills and chills with its dark subject matter.