Fangirling is exhausting. Just ask this fellow Selenator.
As New York Fashion Week came to a close, Selena Gomez invited her fans to Coach House New York for a chance to meet the singer and actress.
Lo and behold, fans of all ages descended onto Fifth Avenue for a chance to say hello. Ultimately, one admirer left quite the impression on the celebrity.
In a new Instagram post, Selena shared video of a young fan who was so excited and thrilled to meet the designer that she practically fell asleep when it was time to introduce herself.
"When you need a nap during meet n greets. Wish that was a real thing but that's why I adore my littles," Selena wrote online. "I hope I could make a few of you smile today. Thank you again @coach I can't believe my bag is finally out. Or that I even designed a bag?!"
In the video, Selena and the unknown fan decided to lie down for a brief moment to catch their breath and just enjoy the present.
"Are you done? I think we're done," Selena joked as the crowd began to laugh. "Our nap time is over."
All jokes aside, the 25-year-old left her meet and greet feeling grateful for all the fans who showed up to support her new Coach x Selena Gomez collection. While leaving the retailer, Selena took to Instagram Stories and shared her emotions after the special day.
"Thank you guys so much. I get overwhelmed by the love that you guys give me," she shared. "I hope that you guys can give the same love to so many people too."
Earlier this week, Selena was able to experience New York Fashion Week when she attended Coach's S/S 2018 show in Downtown Manhattan.
While wearing jeans and a brown leather jacket, the singer was able to enjoy the show that featured Kaia Gerber, Winnie Harlow, Adwoa Aboah and other models.
As to who she got to sit next to, Selena was able to watch alongside the one and only Anna Wintour. Not bad if we do say so ourselves.