Fangirling is exhausting. Just ask this fellow Selenator.

As New York Fashion Week came to a close, Selena Gomez invited her fans to Coach House New York for a chance to meet the singer and actress.

Lo and behold, fans of all ages descended onto Fifth Avenue for a chance to say hello. Ultimately, one admirer left quite the impression on the celebrity.

In a new Instagram post, Selena shared video of a young fan who was so excited and thrilled to meet the designer that she practically fell asleep when it was time to introduce herself.

"When you need a nap during meet n greets. Wish that was a real thing but that's why I adore my littles," Selena wrote online. "I hope I could make a few of you smile today. Thank you again @coach I can't believe my bag is finally out. Or that I even designed a bag?!"