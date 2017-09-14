3 Ways Celebrities Are Wearing Camo Print This Fall

Kim Kardashian. Kylie Jenner. Bella Hadid. Rihanna. Camo (aka camouflage) is a part of the It Girl uniform.
It has an androgynous feel that brings edge to any outfit. Paired with a sexy crop top or high heels, the look is perfect for a casual night out, hip-hop concert or house party (read: anywhere cool girls typically go). It's versatile and there's a million ways to wear the trend (another reason why trendsetters love it).
But, before you go searching for the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe, consider the camouflage trends that celebrities are loving—colorful prints, puff coats, oversized sweats and more!
Along with stylist Trey Cameron, E! News is breaking down the camo trends taking over Hollywood. For more, watch the video above and check out favorite pieces below!
Model's pants: New Future London Racer Logo Joggers
Model's jacket: New Future London Fur Hood Bomber Jacket Camo Yellow
Model's top: White Fox Kourtney Bodysuit Black
Camo Windbreaker Pants in Candy, Now $35
Model's shorts: Donnée Par Dieu Rust Camo Shorts
Mid Rise Camo Denim Shorts, $49.95
Camouflage Print Running Shorts, $73
Camouflage Shorts, $192.25
Model's dress: Greyscale Camo Hi/Low Blazer Jacket Dress
Model's shoes: Monica Chiang Irina Black Leather Sandals
Jacquard-Weave Coat, $69.99
Camouflage Fil Coupé One-Shoulder Dress, Now $1,047
Camouflage Sequin Dress, $3,374
