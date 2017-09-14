3 Ways Celebrities Are Wearing Camo Print This Fall

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gossip Girl, Blake Lively

Blake Lively's 10 Best Looks Ever on Gossip Girl

ESC: Chromat, Hunter McGrady

All of the Empowering Moments at Fashion Week Spring 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Fashion Week at E! Banner

Kim Kardashian. Kylie Jenner. Bella Hadid. Rihanna. Camo (aka camouflage) is a part of the It Girl uniform.

It has an androgynous feel that brings edge to any outfit. Paired with a sexy crop top or high heels, the look is perfect for a casual night out, hip-hop concert or house party (read: anywhere cool girls typically go). It's versatile and there's a million ways to wear the trend (another reason why trendsetters love it).

But, before you go searching for the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe, consider the camouflage trends that celebrities are loving—colorful prints, puff coats, oversized sweats and more!

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Spring 2018

Along with stylist Trey Cameron, E! News is breaking down the camo trends taking over Hollywood. For more, watch the video above and check out favorite pieces below!

ESC: Camouflage Tips

Model's pants: New Future London Racer Logo Joggers

Model's jacket: New Future London Fur Hood Bomber Jacket Camo Yellow

Model's top: White Fox Kourtney Bodysuit Black

ESC: Fall Camo

The Kylie Shop

Camo Windbreaker Pants in Candy, Now $35

ESC: Fall Camo

Ragdoll LA

Distressed Vintage Tee Red Camo, $89

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Camo

TopShop

Ripped Camouflage Print Shacket, $100

ESC: Fall Camo

Mr. & Mrs. Italy

Camouflage Slim Fit New York Bomber With Fur, $2,640

ESC: Fall Camo

PrettyLittleThing

Shape Camo Straight Neck Midi Dress, $25

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Camo

Storets

Code Name Camo Jacket Shorts Set, $98

ESC: Camouflage Tips

Model's shorts: Donnée Par Dieu Rust Camo Shorts

 

ESC: Fall Camo

Gap

Mid Rise Camo Denim Shorts, $49.95

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Camo

Boohoo

Effie Ruffle Hem Camo Shorts, $12

ESC: Fall Camo

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Camouflage Print Running Shorts, $73

 

ESC: Fall Camo

The Upside

Camouflage Shorts, $192.25

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Camo

Yeezy

Camo Print Season 4 Cargo Shorts, $250

ESC: Camouflage Tips

Model's dress: Greyscale Camo Hi/Low Blazer Jacket Dress

Model's shoes: Monica Chiang Irina Black Leather Sandals

ESC: Fall Camo

Alice & Olivia

Clyde Camo Print Shift Dress, $285

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Camo

H&M

Jacquard-Weave Coat, $69.99

ESC: Fall Camo

Herve Leger

Alessandra Camo Jacquard Zigzag Detail Dress, Now $636

ESC: Fall Camo

Versace

Camouflage Fil Coupé One-Shoulder Dress, Now $1,047

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Camo

Balmain

Camouflage Sequin Dress, $3,374

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Wear Floral Print in the Fall

TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Rihanna , Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Style Collective , Fashion , Fashion Week , Life/Style , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.