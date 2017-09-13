Dating in Hollywood isn't easy no matter what your favorite celebrity says.

It's no secret that Aaron Carter has made news in recent weeks for a variety of reasons including his most recent break up.

But despite the pain of a public split, the singer isn't giving up on finding love no matter how hard it can be.

"It's awkward, super weird. It's definitely awkward for me. I don't have very much game," he shared with E! News exclusively. "I'm going to be 30 on December 7 so I'm excited about the next five, 10 years of my life because in those next five to 10 years, I want to be able to settle down with somebody, have a family and be a dad but also still pursue what I love which is create music."

That music was put on full display when Aaron took to the stage this week at New York Fashion Week's official Women's Gala Runway Show for Cancer. Proceeds from the show helped benefit the Carol Galvin Foundation.