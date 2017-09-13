We might know Kelly Clarkson for being an incredibly talented singer, but at home, she's known for being the world's best mama!

Clarkson is a mommy to her 3-year-old daughter River Rose and her 1-year-old son Remington who she shares with hubby Brandon Blackstock.

Unfortunately, the couple has decided to keep it to two kids as Clarkson revealed she decided to get her tubes tied.

Chatting with WKTU's Cubby & Carolina today, the singer was asked about her thoughts on getting pregnant again.

"Oh, god! Those tubes are gone! That's blasphemy," she exclaimed. "We don't even speak of it. We're both fixed in our own ways."