We might know Kelly Clarkson for being an incredibly talented singer, but at home, she's known for being the world's best mama!
Clarkson is a mommy to her 3-year-old daughter River Rose and her 1-year-old son Remington who she shares with hubby Brandon Blackstock.
Unfortunately, the couple has decided to keep it to two kids as Clarkson revealed she decided to get her tubes tied.
Chatting with WKTU's Cubby & Carolina today, the singer was asked about her thoughts on getting pregnant again.
"Oh, god! Those tubes are gone! That's blasphemy," she exclaimed. "We don't even speak of it. We're both fixed in our own ways."
She continued, "I always feel bad because I have friends who have a hard time getting pregnant and I'm just like, 'Guys, I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can't happen again!'"
As you likely recall, Clarkson suffered from two very difficult pregnancies.
However, just because she's done having kids doesn't mean we'll miss out on more cute mommy moments.
Clarkson is always sharing sweet photos and videos of her two kids, and we don't see that stopping even as they continue to grow older.
Launch the video above to see some of those precious experiences so far!