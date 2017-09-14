Selena Gomez Is a Style Unicorn With This Fall Accessory

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Viola Davis

Why Viola Davis Is Queen of the Red Carpet

ESC: Best Dressed Ever, Emmy Awards,

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Dare to Wear, Selena Gomez

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Selena Gomez has a sunny outlook on life...literally. 

From her new music to her partnership with Coach to her sizzling relationship with singer The Weeknd, this star is living her best life, and her outfit says it all. The actress was spotted in Los Angeles, wearing the Coach Uni Instarsia Sweater and Selena Grace Bag, which she designed herself. She paired her Coach items with high-waisted tweed pants from The Row and Christian Louboutin black pumps—effortlessly blending It Girl cool and professional attire (because she's a boss).

The hero of her outfit: her gold-tinted retro sunglasses and the smile beneath them. While the "Fetish" singer appears sharp and polished, her yellow lens add a John Lennon-like edge that reemphasizes her life as a creative. The small retro frames are certainly on trend with Jasmine Sanders and Gigi Hadid rocking similar styles during New York Fashion Week.

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Spring 2018

This trend offers something unique that you can add to any outfit, whether you're going to school, work or a day party—they're that cute.

Ready to add Selena's must-have fall accessory to your wardrobe? Check out our favorites below!

ESC: Dare to Wear, Selena Gomez

ESC: Dare 2 Wear, Selena Gomez

Shein

Metal Frame Yellow Round Lens Retro Style Sunglasses, $6

ESC: Dare 2 Wear, Selena Gomez

Zero UV

Small Retro Round Lennon Style Color Lens Sunglasses, $9.99

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Selena Gomez

ESC: Dare 2 Wear, Selena Gomez

Steve Madden

Women's Metal Round Sunglasses, Was $48, Now $9.97

ESC: Dare 2 Wear, Selena Gomez

LMNT

Avril Sunglasses, $29.95

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Selena Gomez

ESC: Dare 2 Wear, Selena Gomez

Ray Ban

Round Sunglasses, $139

ESC: Dare 2 Wear, Selena Gomez

Sunday Somewhere

Junita Mirrored Sunglasses, Now $189

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Wear Floral Print in the Fall

 

RELATED ARTICLE: Sofia Richie Is Giving Plaid a Fall Upgrade

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Gigi Hadid , Fashion Week , Fashion , Life/Style , Dare to Wear , Top Stories , Style Collective
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.