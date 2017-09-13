Still shocked by ABC's choice for the next Bachelor? Andi Dorfman was too.
"I think that was like the biggest twist and turn of the summer," she told E! News at an Us Weekly Party hosted by Zayn Malik. "I was like, wait, where'd that come from?"
Dorfman starred as the Bachelorette in season 10. New Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. was a contestant all the way back in season eight, when Emily Maynard was on the hunt for love.
"I think everyone was shocked," she continued. "It was totally out of left field, you know, we keep seeing people from previous seasons. ... I'm super excited to see what skeletons from Arie's past come on his show."
Andi's obviously no stranger to pulling skeletons out of the closet, since she wrote a whole book about her less-than-pleasant history with a couple of men in the Bachelor franchise. And Arie's had a whole five years to date both in and out of the Bachelor world since his first appearance.
He used those five years pretty well, dating Courtney Robertson just weeks after she broke up with season 16's Ben Flajnik, and then moving on to season 17 contestant Selma Alameri.
As recently as June 1, 2017, Arie's more recent girlfriend Sydney Stempfley was still posting Instagram photos and calling him her "actual ride or die."
Race car driver Luyendyk Jr. was announced as the new Bachelor on Good Morning America last week and shocked nearly every fan of the franchise, who had thought that season 13 runner-up Peter Kraus would be getting the gig. Kraus was apparently very close, but has no hard feelings.
"Peter is very happy about the way things turned out and is happy for Arie," Peter's manager Joe Yuasa, exclusively told E! News in a statement provided on Peter's behalf. "He thinks ABC made a great choice."
The Bachelor will premiere in January on ABC