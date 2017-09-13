Still shocked by ABC's choice for the next Bachelor? Andi Dorfman was too.

"I think that was like the biggest twist and turn of the summer," she told E! News at an Us Weekly Party hosted by Zayn Malik. "I was like, wait, where'd that come from?"

Dorfman starred as the Bachelorette in season 10. New Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. was a contestant all the way back in season eight, when Emily Maynard was on the hunt for love.

"I think everyone was shocked," she continued. "It was totally out of left field, you know, we keep seeing people from previous seasons. ... I'm super excited to see what skeletons from Arie's past come on his show."