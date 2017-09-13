Thankfully, Duff's family, who still live in Texas, is safe.

"Luckily, my family is doing great," she said. "Their homes were not too badly affected, which is great news. But, you know, their neighbors two doors down are completely underwater. So, it's wild."

The former Lizzie McGuire star also said "it's been crazy" watching the news and seeing street signs in her former neighborhood underwater.

"I felt guilty actually watching the news and having the sunshine in California and being so far from home where so much devastation was happening," she said.

However, Duff was happy to be at the event and rally support for those impacted by the recent hurricanes.

"It feels really special that people even care," she said, "and that I can come here and do something for my hometown like this and use my name to try to encourage people and try to explain, like, how bad the devastation is."

She also took a moment of personal reflection.

"I feel really lucky, you know. It makes all of this worthwhile." she said. "I think sometimes when I feel like my life is hard—it is nothing to what a lot of people in our country are facing, and I'm lucky to be surrounded by all of these amazing people in the industry that want to come together and uplift people who really need it right now."

Watch the video for her full interview.