Hilary Duff is one of the latest celebrities to bring Mother Nature into the hurricane dialogue.
E! News' Will Marfuggi spoke to Duff at Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief last night and asked the Younger actress about how she's conveyed the news of the hurricanes to her five-year-old son Luca. Even though Duff is from Texas, she and her son live in California, where she said she had to carry on with her parental duties of taking care of him and dropping him off at school. Still, she was shaken by what she saw on the news.
"It definitely scared me," she said. "I mean, I'm kind of a prepared person for earthquakes and stuff. And since I have become a mother, obviously I am more aware and conscious and wanting to be prepared for something like that, but it's scary. I mean, Mother Nature seems pretty pissed off right now."
Kirk Cameron and Jennifer Lawrence also drew media attention for their recent Mother Nature comments.
Thankfully, Duff's family, who still live in Texas, is safe.
"Luckily, my family is doing great," she said. "Their homes were not too badly affected, which is great news. But, you know, their neighbors two doors down are completely underwater. So, it's wild."
The former Lizzie McGuire star also said "it's been crazy" watching the news and seeing street signs in her former neighborhood underwater.
"I felt guilty actually watching the news and having the sunshine in California and being so far from home where so much devastation was happening," she said.
However, Duff was happy to be at the event and rally support for those impacted by the recent hurricanes.
"It feels really special that people even care," she said, "and that I can come here and do something for my hometown like this and use my name to try to encourage people and try to explain, like, how bad the devastation is."
She also took a moment of personal reflection.
"I feel really lucky, you know. It makes all of this worthwhile." she said. "I think sometimes when I feel like my life is hard—it is nothing to what a lot of people in our country are facing, and I'm lucky to be surrounded by all of these amazing people in the industry that want to come together and uplift people who really need it right now."
Watch the video for her full interview.
Duff wasn't the only celebrity to support the event. Stevie Wonder, Tori Kelly, Luis Fonsi, Usher and Blake Shelton performed in the benefit's one-hour show and stars like Catherine Zeta Jones, Niki Minaj and Oprah answered phones. Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, Gwen Stefani, George Clooney and Julia Roberts were also there.
To donate to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey relief fund, click here.
Other organizations—including Coalition for the Homeless, Houston Food Bank, Houston SPCA, Salvation Army and Save the Children—are also accepting donations for relief efforts.