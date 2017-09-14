Ashley Nicole Tells Claudia She's Not Invited to Her Bachelorette and Things Get "Awkward as F--k" on WAGS Miami

Well this is uncomfortable.

On Sunday's new WAGS Miami, the ladies get together for some pool time when Claudia Sampedro unexpectedly crashes their day of fun in the sun.

Darnell Thibodeaux mentions she's planning Ashley Nicole Wheeler's bachelorette party weekend and Claudia butts in, "This will be my first bachelorette party."

Ashley turns to Darnell and asks, "Um, you told her she was coming?"

Kayla Cox calls out Ashley's uncomfortable look, "What's that face for?" "Um bitch, this is the face of who told you to invite Claudia?" Ashley says.

"I honestly didn't even know you were going to be here today so this is kinda awkward as f--k," Ashley tells Claudia. "I just felt I didn't think you would even want to come."

"I've been happy for you ever since you got engaged," Claudia says.

 

"I mean, I'm sure there will be other things that we'll be around each other," Ashley adds. "Maybe we can build in the future but for something like this that's personal…"

"I respect that, Ashley. That's fine," Claudia says before adding, "It's fine, it's not that big of a deal. But for some reason, Ashley, you just want to always go the negative route.

Meow! Watch the clip to see how Ashley reacts to Claudia's shade!

Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Miami Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

