Troy Gentry's Fatal Helicopter Crash Caused by Engine Failure

The fatal helicopter crash that killed Montgomery Gentry singer Troy Gentry at a New Jersey airport on Friday, Sept. 8, was a result of engine failure, according to a preliminary report issued by the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board). The 50-year-old country singer was slated to perform at the airport later that day.

The documents, obtained by E! News, explain, "Several minutes after takeoff, the pilot reported over the airport UNICOM frequency that he was unable to control engine rpm with throttle inputs. He reported he could 'roll' the twistgrip, but that there was no corresponding change in engine rpm when he did so."

The report then explains that the pilot, who held commercial and instructor pilot certificates, each with ratings for rotorcraft-helicopter and instrument helicopter, tried to hover until emergency vehicles came and then attempted to perform an "autorotation," which he had done successfully several times before, in order to land the helicopter, however during the descent the rotor blades' rpm "decayed" greatly and aircraft eventually plummeted.