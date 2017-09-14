If you memorize anything going into this weekend's Emmy awards, just remember these three words: This Is Us. Okay, maybe two more: Sterling K. Brown. Actually, while you're at it, keep Viola Davis at the front of your thoughts, too. It's not an award show unless Viola Davis is up onstage giving an acceptance speech.

But for those who are looking to get a little more out of their Emmys experience, or perhaps to impress a little more during their Emmys experience, E! News has your official cheat sheet. It's a handy chart that will help keep some of the biggest shows of the evening straight—as well as where the most monumental nominees stand among the crowd. Basically, you should memorize this if you want to sound really smart at your viewing party.