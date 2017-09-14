Christina El Moussa couldn't have imagined that one of the most painful years of her life would end up being the most transformative.

It's been nine months since she and her co-star onscreen and off, Tarek El Moussa, announced they had separated (six months beforehand) after seven years of marriage. While that December day will live in infamy for devoted fans of their hit HGTV series Flip or Flop, as people wondered if the El Moussas' chemistry could really survive those circumstances, it turned out to be the dawn of a new era for Christina, who fast became both a tabloid darling and a sought-after tastemaker whom you just had to know more about, ASAP.

And while taking care of her two kids forever comes first, and maintaining her original commitments to HGTV is right up there on the list too, the Anaheim, Calif., native can't help but be enjoying the journey to a new level of fame after weathering so much turmoil over the past few years.

She can insist nothing's changed that much all she wants, but when you reach a point where you feel as though you're spending more time with your hair and makeup artist than anyone else... you might just be a full-blown celebrity.