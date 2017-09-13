When asked by Cohen, she laughed, saying, "You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?"

The star of HBO's new drama The Deuce does not know if she has the scarf, but admitted, "It's totally possible. I don't know, but I have been asked this before and I have been like, 'What are you talking about?'"

Cohen joked with Gyllenhaal, telling her that she needs to find it and sell it online. She just laughed.