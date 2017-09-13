Does Maggie Gyllenhaal Still Have Taylor Swift's Scarf, 7 Years Later?

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelorette

New Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is the Biggest Twist of the Summer, According to Andi Dorfman

Troy Gentry, Montgomery Gentry

Troy Gentry's Fatal Helicopter Crash Caused by Engine Failure

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Has Maggie Gyllenhaal unknowingly been wearing Taylor Swift 's hand-me-downs?

Well, on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live!, host Andy Cohen asked Gyllenhaal if she still has the infamous scarf that the Reputation singer allegedly left behind at her house when visiting with then-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaalseven years ago.

In the 2011 song "All Too Well," which thanks to some detailed lyric notes about maple lattes has been inextricably linked to Jake, the 27-year-old sings, "I left my scarf there at your sister's house," prompting many to wonder if the actress still has Swift's scarf.

Photos

Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends

Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal

Swarbrick/INFphoto.com

When asked by Cohen, she laughed, saying, "You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?"

The star of HBO's new drama The Deuce does not know if she has the scarf, but admitted, "It's totally possible. I don't know, but I have been asked this before and I have been like, 'What are you talking about?'"

Cohen joked with Gyllenhaal, telling her that she needs to find it and sell it online. She just laughed. 

Swifties want to know, but we may never find out what happened to Taylor's scarf.

(E! News and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

TAGS/ Maggie Gyllenhaal , Taylor Swift , Interviews , Jake Gyllenhaal , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.