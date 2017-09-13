Has Maggie Gyllenhaal unknowingly been wearing Taylor Swift 's hand-me-downs?
Well, on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live!, host Andy Cohen asked Gyllenhaal if she still has the infamous scarf that the Reputation singer allegedly left behind at her house when visiting with then-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaalseven years ago.
In the 2011 song "All Too Well," which thanks to some detailed lyric notes about maple lattes has been inextricably linked to Jake, the 27-year-old sings, "I left my scarf there at your sister's house," prompting many to wonder if the actress still has Swift's scarf.
Swarbrick/INFphoto.com
When asked by Cohen, she laughed, saying, "You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?"
The star of HBO's new drama The Deuce does not know if she has the scarf, but admitted, "It's totally possible. I don't know, but I have been asked this before and I have been like, 'What are you talking about?'"
Cohen joked with Gyllenhaal, telling her that she needs to find it and sell it online. She just laughed.
Swifties want to know, but we may never find out what happened to Taylor's scarf.
