The apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna, is already proving to be much like her mommy, getting a kick out of making people laugh.

E! News chatted with Legend as he's teamed up with Capri Sun for their latest campaign in which he helps kids adorably prank their moms. Thus, we had to know about the jokes that are played in his household.

As you'd probably assume, Teigen is typically the one leading the laughs, and her most recent escapade includes little Luna.