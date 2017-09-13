Sofia Richie Is Giving Plaid a Fall Upgrade

It's time to give your plaid an upgrade.

Before you reach for that red button-down that helped you survive college, understand that this is not an anything-goes situation. While the trend has been popping up on some of our favorite celebs around the Fashion Week circuit, they've been styling the pattern with a serious touch of high fashion.

So pay attention.

You may associate the print with oversized flannels and circle scarves, but fashion-forward celebs like Sofia Richie and Selena Gomez are pulling the print out of coffee shops and onto the style scene this season.