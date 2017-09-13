Sofia Richie Is Giving Plaid a Fall Upgrade

ESC: Celeb Street Style, NYFW Sofia Rochie

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

ESC: Fashion Week at E! Banner

It's time to give your plaid an upgrade.

Before you reach for that red button-down that helped you survive college, understand that this is not an anything-goes situation. While the trend has been popping up on some of our favorite celebs around the Fashion Week circuit, they've been styling the pattern with a serious touch of high fashion.

So pay attention.  

You may associate the print with oversized flannels and circle scarves, but fashion-forward celebs like Sofia Richie and Selena Gomez are pulling the print out of coffee shops and onto the style scene this season.

New York welcomed an array of style stars these past few days for fashion week, and as more of them hit the streets in plaid ensembles, we soon understood that this is the print for fall. Oversized blazers, trenches and asymmetrical tops and even accessories are examples of how we've spotted the trend on celebs like Emily Ratajkowski

Scroll through the list of celebs below to learn about how the pattern is being styled for fall.

ESC: Plaid, Falls Trend

ESC: Street Style, Selena Gomez, NYFW

Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez

Don't let your coat cover up your outfit—let your coat be the outfit. Selena rocked her plaid look as a dramatic trench, which she paired with leather, heeled boots over a miniskirt. This is one way to go all out with the trend.

ESC: Plaid Trend

Anthropologie

Margot Plaid Coat, $148

Article continues below

ESC: Plaid Trend

Make Me Chic

Plaid Print Quarter Sleeve Trench Coat, $54

ESC: Plaid Trend

Topshop

Heaton Check Trench Coat by Unique, $800

ESC: Plaid, Falls Trend

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Street Style, NYFW, Kate Bosworth

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Kate Bosworth

The actress doubled up on the pattern, with a fitted asymmetrical dress and matching shoes. We love the bold coordinated look, but even if you're not ready to pair your plaids, taking either element of this set is a chic way to incorporate the trend into your fall wardrobe.

ESC: Plaid Trend

Asos

River Island Tailored Check Dress, $67

ESC: Plaid Trend

Zara

Check Dress With Draped Skirt, $50

Article continues below

ESC: Plaid Trend

Sole Society

Vera Pointed To Pump, Was: $100, Now: $40

ESC: Plaid, Falls Trend

ESC: Celeb Street Style, NYFW Emily Ratajkowski, Portrait Thumb

BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski

All eyes were on Emrata as she strutted around New York in this orange ensemble. While her top isn't suitable for the fast-approaching fall weather, her outfit is major inspo for an awesome plaid co-ord look, or a great pair of plaid pants with a pop of color.

Article continues below

ESC: Plaid Trend

Urban Outfitters

Silence + Noise Malorie High-Rise Zipper Pant, $59

ESC: Plaid Trend

MSMG

Plaid Straight Trousers, Was: $583, Now: $408

ESC: Plaid Trend

Diane von Furstenberg

Plaid Cigarette Pants, $248

Article continues below

ESC: Plaid, Falls Trend

ESC: Celeb Street Style, NYFW Sofia Rochie

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sofia Richie

Instead of choosing a youthful button-down shirt, go for a more sophisticated plaid option like Sofia's structured top. The shoulder cutouts are just right, and the tight fit around her torso is a nice contrast to the top's looser sleeves. Playing with fit and form is a fun way to experiment with basic patterns.

ESC: Plaid Trend

Natasha Zinko

Plaid Pleated Top, $775

Article continues below

ESC: Plaid Trend

Club Monaco

Sophiya Top, Was: $190, Now: $150

ESC: Plaid Trend

Generation Love

Maisie Plaid Cold-Shouldered Button-Front Top, $154

It looks like some of our patterned pieces need an update for the season, ASAP. 

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

